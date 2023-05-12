Surry County observes National Travel and Tourism Week

By Terry Harris
At their regular meeting on May 4, 2023, the Surry County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution designating the week of May 7 through 13, 2023 as National Travel and Tourism Week in Surry County, Virginia.
National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry to spotlight the essential role that travel plays in driving economic growth and innovation, and for this year’s 40th anniversary of the annual industry celebration, the theme is “Travel Forward”.
“The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”
Since its inception in 1983, NTTW has emphasized the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity, and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.
“National Travel and Tourism Week always has special significance for tourism in Surry County,” said Tourism Coordinator Pat Bernshausen. “It allows us to look back at our growth over the last year and to look forward to future innovation, development, and sustainability in the local industry.”
“This is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the local tourism industry and to celebrate all that travel does to create a greater quality of life and more stable local economy,” she added.
Data from 2021 indicates that traveler spending in Virginia generated $25.2 billion in visitor spending and tax revenues of more than $1.8 billion for state, and local governments combined. In Surry County, visitor spending generated $253,000 in local tax revenue and supported 20 local jobs (as reported by Virginia Tourism Corporation). These funds are used locally to support essential services and programs.
Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries, with the U.S. travel industry reported to have generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.
Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022—revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.
According to a press release from Surry County, their tourism team will conduct their popular annual Surry County FAMiliarization tour during National Travel and Tourism Week which brings regional tourism professionals to Surry County to introduce them to local attractions and businesses creating ambassadors and a continued stream of awareness for visitors to the region.
The release also states that “Surry County Tourism embraces the NTTW theme ‘Travel Forward’ and anticipates a future with vibrant small businesses as well as a strengthened local economy.”
For more on National Travel and Tourism Week visit https://www.ustravel.org/events/national-travel-and-tourism-week .For additional information about Surry County’s tourism programs, initiatives, and promotions visit https://www.surrycountytourism.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.