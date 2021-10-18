Surry County Homecoming 2021 bigger than ever

By Terry Harris
From start to finish, Surry County’s Homecoming on Friday was universally declared the best ever. From County-provided photo-op sites complete with the balloons in school colors to live music, volleyball, happy kids running around scooping up candy from the parade, friends and neighbors enjoying a chance to mingle in the open air, all day and into the night there was always something exciting going on at Homecoming 2021.
“I cannot remember the last time we had this many people show up for homecoming,” declared SCPS Superintendent Serbrenia Sims. “The combination of the Surry County Farmer’s Market and Homecoming parade and the game and the folks gathered who ate from food trucks and folks cooking on site - it was a truly wonderful time.”
“The spirit of the day was unity,” Sims continued. It was like the largest family reunion you could have, with students, parents, grandparents, and everyone! It was just great to see so many people glad to be out. It goes back to the tradition of what homecoming means in Surry County. And it was really special to have something to do together that is truly family-oriented and still as safe as possible with multiple mitigation strategies in place. It was just fun – unity and fun!”
Farmer’s Market Manager LaSonya White said that that day’s market held in conjunction with the parade was “The best ever,” and she should know as she has been at every one since she was in high school marching with the band in the parade in 1989.
“Everybody had the Cougar spirit, wearing blue and gold and cheering on the kids as they were coming around the parade,” she added. “There was such a spirit of unity, and everybody came together and made sure it was a fun time for all.”
“We had over 1300 people to visit the market and participate with our 26 vendors,” White continued, “and all of the vendors sold out of everything! We had food trucks, volleyball, cornhole, a DJ for line dancing – it was a big ole fair! The cheerleading squad even came out and did a dance routine for the vendors and the SCHS Varsity Volleyball team challenged the vendors to a game. It was just an overall fun day!”
To cap it all off, Homecoming Queen Ayana Bailey and King Malachi Brown were on hand with the rest of the crowd for the big game to see the Mighty Surry Cougars soundly trounce the Franklin Broncos 66-36.
“The weather was overcast and about 75 degrees, but the only thing overcast about the day WAS the weather,” said Superintendent Sims afterward. “It was perfect.”
