Surry County Historical Society has busy fall schedule

Submitted by Fran Barnes, Board President, Surry County Historical Society
The Surry County Historical Society is having a busy Fall schedule with research requests, book sales, interesting programs, and a planned Open House on December 13. Although the building is only open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10-4, the researchers receive weekly inquiries through email, Facebook, and the website, with requests for information on family history, property, and even church history! In addition, one of our lead researchers is attempting to compile a record of all cemeteries and grave sites in the County, which is often a key item to show family births and deaths, as well as family relationships! The Book Store section has many popular books about Surry County’s history, the James River, and even Christmas ornaments featuring the Surry Courthouse and Dendron landmarks.
On November 3, Kenneth Bage, a Civil War historian from Hopewell with family roots in Dendron, was the speaker at a recent program held at Surry Parks and Rec Center. He shared the full story of how Hopewell’s City Point area came to be one of the largest ports in the world during the Civil War, with a huge hospital made of many tents and cots, which treated thousands of people. He shared the tale of what became a case of Confederate Espionage, as the suspect came ashore with his bomb apparatus in Isle of Wight, made his way through Surry and up to City Point, and set off an explosion without anyone catching him! The audience enjoyed the presentation and accompanying slides and pictures.
The next program open to the public is scheduled for Monday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m., also at the Surry Parks and Rec Center, and featuring Dr. Matt Laird. In addition, the Historical Society has planned an Open House at their building from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the afternoon before the program. The public is invited to come by 281 Bank Street to tour the building, museum area, and the John Smith Deckhouse before Dr. Laird’s program, and to enjoy hot beverages and light refreshments.
Dr. Laird, a partner and researcher with James River Institute, will share a program entitled, “Bricks and Bones: Archaeological Discoveries in the Bacon's Castle Hinterlands.” In 2018 an archaeological survey was done on Dominion Energy property in Surry County in advance of a Dominion project. The survey was done by the James River Institute for Archaeology and only recently has there been public disclosure revealing the discoveries. The property where the survey was conducted originally belonged to the Allen Family in the 18th and 19th centuries, and was actually part of the Bacon's Castle tract, and was later owned by the Stith family. At least two different features were investigated, one an interesting brick building from the 18th century and a late 17th or early 18th century domestic site with burials that were relocated in the Southwark Cemetery at Bacon's Castle. The program is open to members and the public at no charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.