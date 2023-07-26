By Terry Harris
The history of TSA (Technology Student Association) runs deep in the Surry Community, beginning with the chapter’s inception by the late Larry “Coach Bear” Jones in the early ‘80s. This year’s team of eight Surry County High School (TSA) members continued the tradition when they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete among the 7000 middle school and high school TSA members nationwide at the 45th National TSA Conference June 28–July 2 at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC).
This year’s conference theme, A Legacy of Innovation, aligned with TSA’s intra-curricular activities and competitions, explained lead advisor Jenae Edwards-Jones, and “provided opportunities for personal and leadership development by students throughout the conference engaging in rigorous, yet exciting enhanced educational activities that offered continuous career exposure in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).”
The team scored impressively and received national finalist pins when their On-Demand Video placed 7th in the nation, and Senior Solar Sprint placed 5th in the nation. Chapter President Cameran Drew and Vice President Erik Hansen presented a detailed report about each member, revealing their reasons for joining and their 2023 accomplishments. Afterward, members individually presented their projects,
“Through this student organization leadership, STEM field careers and lifelong friendships have been developed,” said Edwards-Jones, “and today's members continue to network and keep the legacy alive.”
She added that the students are eager to start working on the 2023-2024 projects and look forward to starting a middle school chapter for Luther Porter Jackson Middle School.
The Surry County High Schools TSA chapter presented their regional, state, and national projects to the Surry County Public Schools, School Board on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. At the meeting, Edwards-Jones expressed her appreciation for the opportunity given to her students to compete on the national level, then spoke about the students’ achievements at the national conference.
“I just could not be prouder of what these students have accomplished and how much they are learning about leadership under their own dedicated sponsor/leaders,” said Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims. “All are greatly to be commended. I can’t wait to see what they do next!”
Current affiliated members of the 2022-2023 Surry County TSA Chapter include Cameran Drew, Erik Hansen, Zariah Harrell, Kagan Johnson, Dominic Olivo, Oakley Pierce, Jada Ricks, Amiya Shears, Zion Shears, Amanda Todd, and Gabrielle White.
Other competitions and results that Surry TSA members competed in are as follows:
Board Game (2nd Place, Regional and States, Team Captain Kegan Johnson)
Solar Sprint Car (3rd Place State, 5th Place National, Team Captain Dominic Olivo)
Digital Visualization (1st Place Regional, Team Captain, Amiya Shears)
Chapter Team (4th Place State, Team Captain, Cameran Drew)
Future Teacher (State Semifinalist Kegan Johnson and Gabrielle White)
Debating Technological Issues (6th Place Regional Erik Hansen & Dominic Olivo)
High School Forensic Science (9th Place State Amiya Shears and Erik Hansen)
Photographic Technology (4th Place Amiya Shears and 7th Place Amanda Todd, Regional)
High School Essays on Technology (5th Place Amanda Todd, Regional)
STEM Careers (Jada Ricks and Amanda Todd)
Promotional Design (3rd Place Regional & 9th Place State Dominic Olivo and 4th Place Cameran Drew, Regional)
Fashion Design (Amiya Shears, Team Captain)
Structural Engineering and Design (8th State Place Cameran Drew and Erik Hansen and 10th Place Amiya Shears and Zion Shears)
BioTechnology (Team Event 10th Place State, Dominic Olivo Team Captain)
Geospatial Technology (7th Place State, Team Captain Erik Hansen)
On Demand Video (7th Place National & 10th Place State, Team Captain Amiya Shears)
Technology Problem Solving (8th Place, Amiya Shears and Amanda Todd).
