Surry County EMS transition completed

Training set for citizen volunteers 16 and up to create Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
By Terry Harris
On July 7, 2022, the Surry County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution designating Surry County Emergency Medical Services (SCEMS) as the Designated Emergency Response Agency (DERA) in Surry County upon receiving licensure. On October 4, 2022, SCEMS met the requirements set forth by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Health and was recognized as an EMS Agency authorized to provide Ground Ambulance-ALS, and Ground Ambulance-BLS services, the first step in the process. The County’s license became active on December 22, 2022. In January of 2023, the Surry Rescue Squad notified the County and the Virginia Department of Health that it would voluntarily be relinquishing its agency license with a termination date of April 9, 2023.
Those are the basic facts. The necessity for and completion of the transition goes a bit deeper, as, while the Surry Rescue Squad has worked diligently for 60 years in service to the citizens of the county for emergency medical needs, Surry County government, in the form of the Board of Supervisors, is ultimately and legally held responsible by the Commonwealth for assuring ongoing, consistent emergency medical services for county citizens.
Concerning the transition, Surry County Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Elliott stated, “The Surry County Board of Supervisors, on behalf of the community, appreciates the longstanding and passionate service commitment given by all members of the Surry Volunteer Rescue Squad, past and present, to Surry County residents for nearly 60 years. As the volunteer system has not been able to be fully, actively operational for some time now, the Board of Supervisors has been proactive and responsive to ensure that citizens can continue to receive timely and responsive medical services as needed.”
As Surry County Chief of Emergency Management Ray Phelps explained in several board meetings and elaborated on in conversations afterward, “Changing times have overwhelmed volunteer organizations across the nation, and many jurisdictions both urban and rural face an extreme shortage of Emergency Medical Service volunteers. The required commitment to training hours and the need to be more available to answer increased calls for service has become increasingly difficult for people wishing to volunteer.”
“The Surry County Volunteer Rescue Squad has been providing volunteer emergency medical care to the citizens of Surry County for nearly six decades,” he continued. “It’s a sign of the times that communities across the country are forced to implement measures that would afford the ability to provide timely medical care to the critically ill and injured citizens. Due to the increased reduction in qualified volunteers over time, Surry County has heavily relied on mutual aid from surrounding localities. Isle of Wight and Sussex County answer nearly all of Surry’s second calls for service or approximately 20% of the total call volume. Due to staffing challenges, the volunteer service has answered fewer than 2% of total calls in the past year.”
A longtime member of the Surry Volunteer Rescue Squad, Elizabeth Pittman Cooper, in response to citizen concerns and some misunderstanding of the situation as members of the squad have been approached by citizens fearful that the dissolution of that entity could mean that they would no longer be served in medical emergencies, agreed to address those concerns.
“There have been questions from the community posed to current and life members of the rescue squad about the safety and security of themselves and their families in the wake of this transition,” she began, “and we have been reassuring them that there will still be emergency medical services provided just as there have been for many years.”
“In reality, the county has had paid staff for quite some time already, and they will continue to serve the community and come to their aid when called,” she explained. “We established the need for the county to hire paid crews in the early two thousands, and they already take all first calls and have for some time. A second call – one that comes out while the paid crew is already engaged – is the part that we have been trying to handle. But the volunteer squad membership has finally dwindled to the point that although some of us remained dedicated, willing, and ready to go out, due to the diminished number of volunteers available, we have not been able to consistently get a full crew out to cover a second call.”
“Bottom line, much as we wanted to, we just were no longer able to consistently provide the level of care that we had been for so long - that the community needs and deserves,” Cooper said. “As much as we all wish things could stay like they used to be, it was inevitable that it had to come to this in order to keep our citizens safe.”
She paused, then added, “But it’s still a very bitter pill to swallow for people like myself who literally grew up involved in and dedicated to volunteer rescue squads. My parents actually met when they were in the Rescue Squad together. To have to realize that we just no longer have available the volunteers needed to make the volunteer rescue squad system work like it used to – and like it would have to, to consistently assure that everyone is safe – well, that’s actually pretty painful.”
“We do want the community to know that we greatly appreciate the support that has been given to us over the years,” she said. “They’ve been there through thick and thin, helped our squad with everything from finances to sweat equity to just listening, being there, making us feel that they recognized the sacrifices required and realized how hard we were working and trying.”
Now that the transition is complete, Surry County officials verified that they are “working diligently to grow SCEMS beyond paid staff and continue to develop and implement solutions to assist in providing the best possible emergency medical care to citizens considering rural community challenges” in the following ways:
County Dispatchers now are certified in Emergency Medical Dispatch to prepare them to provide the caller with instructions on how to care for the individual in need until qualified emergency responders arrive on scene.
Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) devices are being installed in several locations throughout the County such as the Marina, Senior Center, and first-run Fire Engines, and Emergency Management is coordinating with the Sheriff’s Office to have AEDs on law enforcement response vehicles.
Surry County Emergency Management is developing volunteer opportunities for citizens age 16 and up to create a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to educate and train volunteers in basic First Aid, CPR/AED certification, basic fire suppression, search and rescue skills, and more.
To that end, the county is seeking individuals interested in becoming Nationally Certified Emergency Medical Technicians and volunteers to serve with SCEMS. Anyone interested in being a part of this vital service team can call 757-294-5292 for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.