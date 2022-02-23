Surry County celebrating restaurant days

For the week of February 20-26, The Surry County Department of Economic Development is encouraging citizens and guests to the area to participate in what they have dubbed Dine Out/Take Out days to show their support for local restaurants and food establishments.
According to Economic Development Director Yoti Jabri, a recent report from Retail Strategies shows visitation during January and February as the lowest in the county.
“This is a great opportunity for the Surry community to show their support for our local food service businesses and restaurants,” said Pat Bernshausen, Tourism Coordinator. “The promotion is designed to boost food sales during a season that is typically a little slow for these businesses, and we are pleased that several of the local establishments will be offering specials or introducing new products during the week.”
“The Surry County Economic Development Department looks to promote our local restaurants during a time our county sees a dip in visitation,” said Jabri, adding, “We hope that the Dine Out/Take Out Days promotion boosts more customers to our restaurants and food service establishments.”
Patrons to all local businesses are advised that social distancing is recommended, and face coverings may be required in interior spaces.
For a listing of area restaurants and local businesses that offer lunch and dinner, visit https://www.surrycountytourism.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=27. For additional information about Surry County’s tourism programs, initiatives, and promotions visit https://www.surrycountytourism.com/.
