Surry County celebrates the “future of travel”

At their April meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution designating May 2 through 8, 2022 as National Travel and Tourism Week in Surry County, Virginia.
Celebrated annually during the first full week in May, National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) was created by Congress in 1983 to recognize the economic power of travel in the U.S., and as the 39th annual NTTW arrives the industry is looking ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.
This year’s theme of “Future through Travel” emphasizes how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world, and celebrates the contribution of the U.S. travel industry while spotlighting the critical role travel plays in driving economic growth and building the path forward.
“NTTW has special significance this year as tourism in Surry County looks ahead to a brighter future,” said Pat Bernshausen, Tourism Coordinator.
“This is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the local tourism industry and how stakeholders are adapting and rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, and sustainable in the months and years to come,” she added.
Data from 2020, Bernshausen explained, indicates that traveler spending generated tax revenues of more than $112 billion for federal, state, and local governments combined, with over $240,000 attributed to Surry County alone, as reported by Virginia Tourism Corporation. These funds are used to support essential services and programs.
Surry County Tourism is anticipating a future that will strengthen small businesses as well as the local economy despite the hardships of the past two years, Bernshausen said.
Surry County Visitors Center will welcome locals and visitors alike Monday through Friday during National Travel and Tourism week with daily themes and activities as well as extensive information and help discovering places teeming with opportunities for fun and exploration in Surry County.
For additional information about Surry County’s tourism programs, initiatives, and promotions please visit https://www.surrycountytourism.com/.
