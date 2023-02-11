By Terry Harris
The Surry County Department of Economic Development recently designated the week of February 5 through 11, 2023 as local Dine Out/Take Out Days to encourage citizens and guests of the area to show their support for local restaurants and businesses which offer lunch and dinner items by dining out or by ordering take out.
“This is a great opportunity for the Surry community to show their support for our local food service businesses and restaurants,” said Pat Bernshausen, Tourism Coordinator.
“The promotion is designed to boost food sales during a season that is typically a little slow for these businesses,” she added.
Expressing delight that some of the participating businesses chose to offer specials, special menus, discounts, and introduce new products during the event, Bernshausen added that most are small, locally owned and operated family businesses, so spending money at one of these establishments is recycling it back into the community and benefitting not just neighborhood business owners but the entire community.
Designed to meet dining needs ranging from a quick take-out option for lunch, a lunch on the go, a take-home dinner, or a relaxing sit-down dining experience, there is something to match any craving at participating businesses including Surry Seafood Company, Anna’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Yu-Chen’s Asian Grill, Meats of Virginia Deli, Just For Kicks Cupcakes & More, 7-Eleven, and Surry Quick Stop – all conveniently located in Surry County.
For an online list including special offers, visit https://surrycountytourism.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=67 .
For additional information about Surry County’s tourism programs, initiatives, and promotions please visit https://www.surrycountytourism.com/.
