Surry County Celebrates coming of nearby hospital

By Terry Harris
Several Surry County officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Smithfield on Wednesday, July 26, to mark the beginning of construction for the new Riverside Smithfield Hospital (RSH), scheduled to open in early 2026.
The 50-bed hospital will offer 34 medical/surgical beds, an emergency department, Diagnostic imaging service including CT, four operating rooms, 10 intensive care beds, and a medical/surgical unit. Located at 19339 Benns Grant Boulevard, Smithfield, VA - near the intersection of Routes US-258 and VA-10 – and is being heralded as a game-changer and life-saving endeavor for the Surry community.
Surry County played a strong supporting role for the building of the hospital in close proximity to Surry.
“The approval of the Riverside Smithfield Hospital truly took the efforts of so many, and we are grateful that this is finally coming to fruition,” said Ray Phelps, Surry County Chief of Emergency Services, after the ceremony. “Our team in Surry participated by providing countless letters of support along with feedback during some of the hearings necessary to gain approval. This is the first step of many to bring improved healthcare options to the residents of Surry County.”
“This endeavor only enhances the great changes in EMS that are currently happening in Surry County,” he continued. “Our citizens not only deserve but will be receiving a more robust EMS response with a greater proximity in extended medical care, as having the Riverside Smithfield Hospital will significantly reduce our call turnaround time.”
“Having a closer hospital allows residents to be in a hospital bed receiving care in a fraction of the time it currently takes, frees up valuable time for our limited EMS staff, eases capacity issues at neighboring hospitals and attracts much needed medical professionals to our region,” he added. “These are all things Surry County needs, and as our counties experience population growth in the near future, this need will only grow.”
“Our community’s close proximity to Riverside Smithfield Hospital is life changing for Surry County,” stated Surry Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Elliott. “While rural community living is often associated with distant access to hospitals, the news of a nearby hospital surely brings a sense of security to our community, especially for a growing aging population. One life loss as a result of not receiving timely emergency care is one life too many. Not only does it help solve medical transport issues due to distance, having quicker access to healthcare and emergency medical care is a community quality that can attract people to the county and boost economic growth.”
“The news of the hospital is more than welcome!” said County Administrator Melissa Rollins. “This is the community growth needed to foster access to routine, preventive medical care, and pharmaceutical services to the community. The county has long recognized the need for additional medical facilities, dental care and for a pharmacy. And many – for example, Dr. June Tunstall at the former Surry Area Free Clinic, and Surry native Dr. Valencia Jones of Horizon Health Services – as well as leadership, have worked hard to provide excellent medical services in Surry County. We will continue to pursue ways to meet these community gaps despite the size of our population. We are grateful to all that made this new hospital possible for Smithfield, Surry, and surrounding areas.”
“This is something that I personally - and I know the community members as well - have been praying for, for what will be 24 years at the end of my current term,” said Board Vice Chair Judy Lyttle. “It has always been something Surry County has wanted and needed, as well as the surrounding communities. I certainly am appreciative of those who worked so diligently to make it happen – to bring the hospital to our area. It would be even better if it were in Surry, but it’s good enough! This truly is a dream come true. It is a prayer answered,”
