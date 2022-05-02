Surry County announces recognition of 2022 Economic Development Week

The international event will highlight local efforts to increase the quality of life in every community over the course of May 9 to May 13, 2022.
Surry County, VA – Surry County marks the week of May 9 to May 13, 2022, as the next Economic Development Week. During this week, communities across North America will celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.
Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.
"Economic developers play essential roles in promoting the economic health and vitality of their communities — a fact that has only been proven further by the events of the past two years," says IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2022 Economic Development Week will serve to recognize, honor and celebrate the ingenuity and leadership practitioners have shown in working to create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone. I encourage everyone to begin planning their own celebrations that will lift up the important outcomes economic developers facilitate in their communities.”
In an effort to celebrate the 2022 Economic Development Week, the Surry County Economic Development Department and Surry County Chamber of Commerce are cohosting a Business Roundtable on May 10th at 5:30pm. This even will be located at the Surry County Parks and Recreation Center. The Surry County Chamber of Commerce will hold their membership drive and give business awards during the event. The Roundtable will work to open the lines of communication between businesses and county government.
“I encourage all Surry County businesses that are interested in learning more about Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce to attend the Business Roundtable. This is a great event during a week that highlights Economic Development efforts at a local level,” says Yoti Jabri, Surry County Economic Development Director.
Please contact Mrs. Linda Gholston at 757-294-5090 or lgholston@surrycountyva.gov, by Wednesday, April 29, 2022, if you, or a representative from your business, are able attend. If you are not able to attend, we would still like to receive your ideas about improving our communication and the economic environment by sending your comments.
