Surry brings in spring with prizes and smiles

By Terry Harris
Approximately 150 folks of all ages turned out for the Spring Community Event in Surry on April 9 to enjoy fun and games and the big Easter Egg Hunt.
For the opening march beginning at the Sheriff’s Office and ending at the Pavilion on the other side of the Surry County Government Building, the kids followed the Easter Bunny as he waved from the back of a Dendron Fire Truck.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the event, sponsored by the Royal Stepz Social Club, Surry DSS, Surry Parks and Rec, and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, featured a wide array games with a number of prizes, including a bicycle for one lucky child as well as a raffle for a Nintendo Switch, which was donated by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
“It turned to be a gorgeous day and we had a great turnout!” remarked Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner afterward. “The kids were excited to see the Easter Bunny and you could tell that they really enjoyed hunting for the eggs and winning some great prizes. We’re looking forward to seeing this event again, even bigger and better, next year!”
