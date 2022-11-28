Supervisors pass 90 day reprieve on Sussex County tax deadline

By Terry Harris
Sussex County taxpayers have a big reason to be thankful after the Sussex County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requested by Chairwoman Susan Seward, with input from County Treasurer Deste Cox, to extend the deadline for county tax payments this year “due to impacts from COVID, inflation, and increased vehicle and real estate values.”
“After receiving a number of phone calls from citizens regarding the increase in their car tax - increases that were often in the hundreds of dollars - I knew we had to find some relief for our taxpayers,” explained Seward.
“While we lowered our real estate rate 10 cents per hundred to combat the dramatic rise in assessments, our Board decided to leave the current personal property rate unchanged in the current budget,” she continued. “Like individual citizens, the County is facing increased costs and we have to have adequate revenue to pay our bills - so we opted to lower the real estate rate but not personal property.”
Seward further explained that after she heard from Delegate Otto Wachsman that Brunswick County had extended their tax due date ninety days without any penalties, she immediately asked Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas and County Attorney Jeff Gore to review the board’s options.
“I appreciate the hard work of our Treasurer and Commissioner of Revenue, as well as Mr. Douglas and Mr. Gore, for getting this Resolution together in time for this month’s meeting,” she Seward added. “I hope our citizens find this extension helpful. My goal as a Supervisor is to always protect the taxpayer and deliver the best public services, and I never forget those services are funded primarily by their hard-earned money.”
The resolution read, in part, “Whereas national, state, and local economies have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; and … due to the recent effect that inflation has had on the value of real estate and personal property, the Board of Supervisors wants to provide residents some relief in paying tax bills.”
Citing Section 58.1-3916 of the Code of Virginia, which empowers the Board of Supervisors to grant by resolution an extension of time, not to exceed 90 days, for the payment of personal property and real estate taxes whenever good cause exists, the board voted unanimously to extend the deadline the full 90 days, moving the deadline for payment of personal property and real estate taxes from December 5, 2022, to March 5, 2023, without late penalties and interest.
When asked for further clarification following the passage of the resolution at the board’s November 17 meeting, Cox explained that while the resolution has no legal impact upon prior delinquencies, the main goal was to offer some relief from the stress many citizens have been experiencing as the December 5 deadline for 2022 county tax payment loomed.
“The deadline actually will be March 6,” Cox explained, “because March 5 falls on a Sunday. We just want to make sure that citizens know that they can pay their 2022 personal and real estate taxes through that date without penalties attached.”
Sussex County personal property taxes – vehicle and real estate - can be paid any one of three ways:
Mail payment to Sussex County Treasurer, P.O. Box1399, Sussex, VA 23844.
Pay online through www.sussexcountyva.gov.
Or pay in person at the Treasurer’s Office at 15074 Courthouse Road, Sussex, VA.
“We also will accept postmark dates,” Cox added. “So for those who prefer to mail in their tax payments, as long as the envelope is postmarked no later than March 6 they’ll be fine.”
For further information or questions call the Treasurer’s office at 434-246-1087.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.