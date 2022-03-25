Superintendent looks to future with hope

Following the March 8 Surry County School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims had an upbeat take on changes voted on by the board to eliminate offering virtual instruction for the upcoming school year and to make ViSSTA testing optional for students and staff members who are involved in extracurricular activities.
“Last year, the state mandated offering virtual instruction,” Sims began, “and we all worked very hard at putting in place and maintaining mitigating strategies to adjust to the new realities brought on by the pandemic at that time. We started off the year with 24 students out of a student body of slightly less than 700 opting for virtual instruction rather than returning to campus this year. Now we are down to 17.”
“Looking forward,” she said, “we are hoping to continue the advance toward getting back to better normalcy – getting to the point where we can safely handle the education of our kids by our staff, on campus, in a more normal fashion. With all the safeguards we have in place now, we feel that we are already there. So, failing unforeseen circumstances, we are ready to make our plans for next year to be something much nearer normalcy when it comes to education.”
Sims indicated that the transition to students and families having the option to send kids to school maskless has gone smoothly for SCPS students as well as staff members, and said that the board’s vote to make VISSTA COVID-19 testing optional for students and staff is a clear indication that the time has come for taking positive steps toward resuming that more normal life for all.
“Likewise, we are looking forward in the very near future to removing masks for all employees as well as removing masks on buses,” Sims added. “Every day we are coming closer to what we were used to – things that we previously enjoyed. Prom, graduation – so many things we took for granted pre-pandemic we are looking forward to resuming this year. Obviously, we will be keeping a close eye on things, and will be prepared to face whatever challenges may arise. But we are looking forward with hope to things continuing to improve so that we can make this spring the most nearly ‘normal’ we’ve had in three years.”
