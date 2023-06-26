Summer P-EBT Benefits Will Be Issued to School-Age Children in Virginia

(From Staff Reports)
The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) will issue Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program benefits of $120 to households with eligible children in grades K-12 beginning July 22, 2023.
P-EBT is a federal program created in spring 2020 to supplement school meals that students missed while schools were closed or placed on part-time attendance schedules due to COVID-19. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service approved Virginia’s plan to release a single summer benefit payment of $120 to eligible school-age children in accordance with the guidelines issued by Congress.
School-age children are eligible for the P-EBT issuance if they attended a school that participated in a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) or the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during school year 2022-2023. Children are also eligible if they were approved for free or reduced-price meals during the 2022-2023 school year or are determined newly eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Please note that Virginia cannot issue Summer 2023 P-EBT benefits to children who did not attend an NSLPparticipating school by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Households that do not have an existing P-EBT or SNAP EBT card will have a card mailed to the address provided by their school within 3 weeks of benefit issuance. Households that have lost or discarded their previously issued P-EBT or EBT cards, or are in need of updating their address, should contact the P-EBT Call Center at 866-513-1414 or 804-294-1633 Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. In accordance with the end of the federal public health emergency on May 11, 2023, the Summer 2023 P-EBT issuance will mark the end of the P-EBT program for K-12 children.
Households in need of additional food resources may be eligible for assistance through the following community-based resources:
• The USDA National Hunger Hotline, operated by Hunger Free America, provides food assistance for families with children. The Hotline connects callers with emergency food providers in their community as well as through government assistance programs and various social services. For more information, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) (en Español).
• SNAP households can also utilize the Virginia Fresh Match program, which matches SNAP benefits dollar-for-dollar when purchasing fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and neighborhood grocery stores. A list of participating outlets can be found by using the interactive map.
• The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program helps eligible seniors get locally grown fruit, vegetables, and herbs, while supporting local farmers and farmers markets in Virginia. Contact a local operations center here.
• The Federation of Virginia Food Banks utilizes partnerships across the state to provide a healthier, food secure in Virginia. Use the Virginia Food Bank Locator to find a food bank near you.
• 2-1-1 Virginia is also available to individuals or families in need of additional food or other resources.
Call 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website for information on available programs. Visit PebtVA.com and reference the P-EBT FAQ page for answers to many frequently asked questions. Call the P-EBT Call Center (866-513-1414 or 804-294-1633, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or use the P-EBT Online Inquiry Form for more information. Do not direct questions regarding P-EBT to the child's school or local department of social services.
