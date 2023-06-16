By Terry Harris
The end of the school year means it’s time for summer fun, and the Blackwater Regional Library is about to roll out a bunch of great programs promising good-time learning, help for animals, and some potential savings as well.
To prepare for the fun, registration for the 2023 summer reading program “All Together Now” is scheduled to begin the week of June 26, 2023, with some exciting activities planned including input from area talent from places like the Mariners’ Museum, Virginia Living Museum, Chippokes Plantation State Park, magicians, STEAM, and more!
“Librarians and teachers are aware that children often experience a phenomenon known as ‘summer slide’ when they are out of school and not practicing learned reading skills,” related Assistant Library Director, Bonnie Lauver. “We encourage parents to help their children avoid the summer slide by participating in the library’s free, fun, and educational summer reading program.”
As Lauver explained, the flexible schedule of a variety of weekly programs at each of the library’s locations is designed to encourage families to participate in events and activities they would most enjoy.
The below schedules are set up so that families can work opportunities for fun and learning into their own plans, whether in their nearest branch or another one in the area.
CLAREMONT BRANCH – Fridays 3 PM
91 Mancha Avenue Claremont, VA 23899 757-866-862
June 30: SRP Kick-off and "We Fit Together" puzzle
July 7: Mariners' Museum presents "Mermaids & Monsters"
July 14: Elizabeth Cooper, Surry Extension Office, visits to read "PB&J Hooray"
July 21: Chippokes State Park presents "Skulls, Jaws and Fur"
July 28: Balloon Creatures by Susan
August 4: Chippokes State Park "Ask a Ranger"
SURRY BRANCH Thursdays 3 - 270 Colonial Trail East Surry, VA 23883 757-294-3949
June 29: Summer Reading Kick-off and Balloon Creatures by Susan
July 6: Mariners' Museum presents "Sailing Under the Stars"
July 13: Elizabeth Cooper, Surry Extension Office, visits to read "PB&J Hooray"
July 20: Chippokes State Park presents "Skulls, Jaws and Fur"
July 27: Singing Cowgirl Aspen Black presents "Sing All Together Now"
August 3: Virginia Living Museum presents "Animal Friends"
WAKEFIELD BRANCH Thursdays 10:30 a.m. - 100 Wilson Avenue Wakefield, VA 23888 757-899-6500
June 29: Summer Reading Kick-off with Kingry Magic Grand Illusions
July 6: Chippokes presents "Skulls, Jaws and Furs"
July 13: Susan Carmona "Fabulous Balloon Show"
July 20: Giant Jigsaw Puzzle
July 27: Mariners' Museum presents "Sailing Under the Stars"
August 3: Bingo!
WAVERLY BRANCH Tuesdays 2 p.m. (Unless otherwise indicated) 125 Bank Street Waverly, VA 23890 804-834-2192
June 27 @ 5:30pm: Jonathan Austin Magic
July 3-7 (drop-in): Tiny Art Show supply pick-up
July 11: Bingo!
July 18: Chippokes presents "Skulls, Jaws and Furs"
July 25: Susan Carmona "Fabulous Balloon Show"
August 1: Mariners' Museum "Pirates: Fact or Fiction?"
The potential savings – and a chance to help furry friends – will begin with the library’s upcoming “Christmas in July – Animal Shelter Donation Drive”, June 26 – August 5, 2023.
“Our goal is to collect items for local animal shelters, and we will be offering patrons the opportunity to donate items in lieu of paying overdue fines,” explained Lauver, adding that up to $10 in overdue fines will be waived when a donation is made as a way to collect basic needs for local animal shelters.
“Engagement with community partners is at the forefront of the library’s mission,” said Lauver, “but we are also pleased to offer this opportunity for patrons to clear, or minimize, account balances to break down barriers in accessing library services. Donating to animals in need and reducing library fines is a win-win for everyone.”
For more information, or to donate, please visit any branch of Blackwater Regional Library – www.blackwaterlib.org/branches/ . For general information go to www.blackwaterlib.org or to plan your library visit go to https://bit.ly/3Vq6t8R .
