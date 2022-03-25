Students treated to puppet show

Last Friday, students in grades Pre-K through fourth grade at Surry Elementary School were treated to a creative performance of “Jack and the beanstalk” by Rainbow Puppet Production Company, an interactive production combining puppetry, music and student participation.
According to their website, their first puppet show in 1977 was a production of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, and they attribute the assistance of the National Endowment for the Arts, Virginia Arts Commission, and the York County Arts Commission with being able to bring back this all-new production of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK for “sharing our love of puppetry with a new generation of puppet makers.”
SES Principal Ann Marie Nelin thanked the Cougar Cubs and their parents for their support and fundraising efforts to help bring events like this to the school, and remarked on how the students were so inquisitive when the puppeteers showed them how the puppets moved.
“We’ve had the Rainbow Puppets here before,” Nelin added, “and it warms my heart at how excited the students get to experience this unique, live performance of puppets telling a story.”
