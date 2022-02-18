Surry County Public School students took advantage of an opportunity to receive their free Covid vaccine on campus last Wednesday during an all-day vaccination event.
Parents were allowed to enroll their kids online or send in paper copies of consent for the vaccinations which were offered to students and staff members between 9 a.m. and 3 p..
Students in grades pre-K (if five years old) through grade six were able to receive their shots at the elementary school in the morning, and those in grades seven through twelve had the same opportunity afterward across the street at the high school.
At 3:30 p.m. the event was opened for community members to come and get their shots as well.
“For close to a year now, science and scientists have been saying to us that vaccines are important to help combat Covid-19,” said SCPS Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims afterward. “It is one of the mitigating strategies we are offering at Surry County Public Schools, along with contact tracing, assigned seating, desk shields, handwashing.”
“This is just one of the ways the partnership with Crater Health District has worked to make sure the citizens in Surry are being served,” Sims continued. “I’m thankful to see that our families are taking advantage of this opportunity offered through the schools, and I am so appreciative that Crater was able to offer this event during the school day.”
“We realize that many of our parents would not have access to the Covid-19 vaccines at the same rate as parents in other localities, as we do not have local opportunities for vaccines,” she added. “We are just so glad to have this special opportunity through Surry Schools, and that our parents are taking advantage of it.”
