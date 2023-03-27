By Terry Harris
A favorite holiday for mathematicians is known asπ Day – Greek for the letter “p” and more commonly represented today as Pi and pronounced like “pie.” This year on March 14 sixth graders in the 21st Century After-School Program at Sussex Central Middle School celebrated the holiday by making paper chains.
As Sussex Central Schools Human Resources Director Adriene Stephenson explained, during activity time the group created a Pi chain with loops of construction paper, using a different color for each of the 10 digits. These represented a decimal place or a digit. By making paper chains the students were able to see how, just like Pi, a paper chain can be endless.
They learned while making their chains that, succinctly put, it is the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle - the “one and only true magic number, a mathematical constant, never-ending.”
They also learned that the constant Pi helps understand our universe with greater clarity, as the definition of Pi inspired a new notion of the measurement of angles - “radian measure” – which gave rise to many important insights in our physical world.
They seemed particularly interested to learn that there is a growing trend in schools around the country to attempt world Pi chain records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.