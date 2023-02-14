By Terry Harris
On Friday, February 3, 2023, a white male wearing brown jogging pants, black shoes, maroon hoodie, black camouflage mask, sunglasses, gloves, and a navy skull cap entered the Bank of Southside Virginia located at 12441 Main Street in Stony Creek, VA.
After passing a note demanding money he left the bank driving north on Main Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was driving a dark colored Chevrolet Suburban with a black brush guard and Florida license # 40B ZVT.
As of press time, Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles reported that they have “several good leads, but the suspect is still at large.”
Anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the subject is urged to call (434) 246-5000.
