Steps to a healthier post-pandemic lifestyle

Since March of 2020 overall physical activity has decreased, alcohol consumption has increased, and who hasn’t experienced the effects of the "pandemic pudge”? With spring finally here and some signs of normalcy returning in spite of ongoing concerns from the pandemic, now is a good time to focus on the profound effect the last two plus years have had on our lives – and how to alleviate that.
Unfortunately, after two years of pandemic life, many strategies we used to adapt and cope have become hard core habits. According to Katy Milkman, author of the book How To Change, “We know when a shock arises and forces a change in our behavior for an extended period of time, there tend to be carryover effects because we're sticky in our behaviors."
This is not good news for anyone who slacked off on previous active regimes or increased food or alcohol consumption to cope with COVID.
"I don't think it's surprising," says Geoff Tison, a cardiologist at UCSF. "Folks are creatures of habit and it's been almost two years. I think it is possible that people are just less used to being active."
And when researchers at UCSF analyzed data from volunteers who reported their weight during the early months of the pandemic, they recorded an average 1.5 pounds of weight gain per month.
"This is an important lesson for all of us," says study author Dr. Gregory Marcus, of UCSF. “It was all too easy to overeat as many of us stayed home more, and the combined effects of weight gain, stress, alcohol and less movement can take its toll on heart health.”
"Chronic disease prevention has taken a major hit nationally," says Michael Honigberg, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, pointing to a study that documents a rise in blood pressure during the first year of the pandemic. “Blood pressure went up, on average, by over two points," he added.
To make matters worse, amid the pandemic more people missed preventive care ranging from delayed cholesterol checks to cancer screenings, which has led to cancer being diagnosed at later stages.
On the bright side, these scientists have expressed optimism about some people beginning to take advantage of the opportunity for flexibility that comes with working remotely by adding more physical activity into their normal routines. To that end, here are tips they offer for ways to make a personal post-pandemic change for the better.
Make an appointment with yourself. "I often advise my patients to calendarize their workouts or their physical activity to make sure it's something they know they're actually going to do," Marcus says, adding that putting time on your calendar to walk, run or go to the gym, just as you would an appointment for a doctor or dentist, can help you stick with it.
Set bite-sized goals."When we have bite-sized goals, we're more likely to achieve them,” says Milkman. When you’re trying to change exercise or eating habits, it can be compared to if you're trying to save money. Saving $5 a day may be the same as saving $150 a month, but focusing on the smaller, daily goal just seems simpler to achieve.
Make it fun. "If you don't enjoy the pursuit of the goal, you won't persist," Milkman says. If you’re anxious to watch a new streaming show you’ve been hearing about, wait and watch at the gym while you work out. Or why not reconnect with a friend by inviting them to join you on a walk?
Bet on yourself. "There's wonderful research on cigarette smokers who want to quit, and having a way to put money on the line they'll have to forfeit if they don't achieve their goals within six months improves success rates by 30 percent," says Milkman, saying this can be hugely motivating.
And with spring finally here, Milkman says, "My research on the 'fresh start' effect has actually shown that there are moments in our lives that feel like new beginnings, and they include the start of spring.”
So with longer days and better weather, this change in season and the "fresh start" mentality might be just the ticket to get started – and follow through – on a whole, new, better you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.