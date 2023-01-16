State of the County 2022 available virtually

By Terry Harris
On Friday, December 30, the Surry County State of the County 2022 Address was made available in the form of a 25 minute film on the county’s YouTube Channel.
The expressed purpose of the 25 minute address is to provide county citizens with highlights of “Surry Together Still moving forward” following in the direction of “Surry County on the rise for 2022” and describes this new year as being about unity and visioning for the future.
Speakers during the presentation include Board of Supervisors Chair Judy Lyttle, Board Vice Chair Robert Elliott, Jr., County Administrator Melissa Rollins, and Renee Chapline with the Economic Development Team. These four community leaders collectively address a wide range of goals and accomplishments for Surry County.
In the course of the video, Administrator Rollins expresses optimism “as we continue to see growth and prosperity as we balance the unique characteristics of a rural county” and declares that it “takes working together as a county collaborating, visioning, and exercising creativity to make Surry County economically stronger, healthier and more attractive for growth opportunities.”
Chapline enumerates “great strides towards recovery from the pandemic” from the Economic Development perspective, listing a number of positive characteristics of and opportunities in Surry County.
Board of Supervisors Chair Lyttle addresses her thoughts about “where we’re going, where we’ve been, what we want to see for the county” and mentions how open the county is to newcomers while maintaining all that is special about Surry, and expresses satisfaction that the board was able to make it possible for citizens to have extra time to pay taxes for last year.
Board Vice Chair Robert Elliott expands on “a lot of groundwork laid toward this year” as he lists advances like “tremendous strides to increasing sports activities to be a real asset to youth and county” as well as advancements for Surry Seniors. Elliott also mentions significant funds being directed toward Emergency Services and emphasizes the importance of balancing growth and development while maintaining the rural aspect of the county. Finally, he speaks of the Board’s desire to “embrace rather than fearing” opportunities, asserting that, although Surry County’s population may be small, “if we come together as a county great things can be done.”
When asked afterward about the decision to present this year’s State of the County Address online rather than as part of an in-person event, Rollins said that this method is considered a better platform and added that it already is being used by other localities like the City of Williamsburg. She said that the board believes that this way they can reach a wider audience, thereby offering a greater number of citizens and stakeholders an opportunity to have a fuller, clearer picture of the current status – and direction – of things in Surry County.
“We want citizens to understand how important it is for leaders to work with the community to be able to help offer those things needed for the community,” said Rollins. “Citizen engagement is so important, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow that.”
She offered as a prime example of significant progress recently made in Surry County that its Emergency Management is now licensed as the county’s Designated Emergency Service Operator, which is opening up a number of new opportunities for citizens to become involved in the health and well-being of those who call the county, home.
“Looking forward,” I remain optimistic,” Rollins said. “In 2023 with direction and leadership from the board and continuing hard work of our leadership team and all employees, I believe we can definitely continue to make progress in the county going forward!”
The State of the County address is available in its entirety at https://www.youtube.com/@SurryCountyVA or it may be accessed directly at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iO-js4XmTxM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.