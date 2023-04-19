Spring Vegetable Planting Guide

By Terry Harris
Planting a vegetable gardens is a great way to get out and enjoy the spring and summer weather with an added benefit of fresh nutritious food as the reward for all of your hard work!
Whether you are new to gardening or just need a few tips, Elizabeth Cooper, Sussex and Surry County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent is a great resource to help you and your family decide which plants will work best for your home. She can even help you with the best timing to plant to ensure the best growing conditions, and all her expert help will cost you is a phone call and a smile.
“Gardens can come in all shapes and sizes,” said Cooper when approached on the subject. “We’ve seen an increased rise in interest in container gardening and raised beds as people begin to assess their homes for ways to garden even with minimal outdoor space.”
She went on to explain that herbs and vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers grow well in containers and grow bags which allow people to place small garden areas on porches or other small spaces where there is no room to till up a big garden.
Another great way to have a small garden space – or even a large one, If you have a little more room, is to set up raised garden beds, which can be any size!
“Raised beds are often very productive,” she explained, “because they tend to have better drainage plus the soil is less compacted and warms earlier in the spring. Depending on the height they also can be easier to work in and require less bending over when planting, weeding, and harvesting.”
“Simple eco-friendly weed and grass barriers can also be put into place when building the bed, the easiest of which is the cardboard we already have lying about our homes,” she added. “Just take cardboard boxes of any size and make sure all staples, tape, and labels are removed. Then place them down flat at the bottom of the bed against the ground before adding your soil and compost.”
The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is a great tool to use in determining which zone you live in. In fact, the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers alike can determine which plants are most likely to do best at their location and the best dates to plant them, according to Cooper. Then it’s a simple matter of referencing that against the month by month planting guides developed and distributed by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners Program. Surry and Sussex are mainly Zone 7A.
The guides are split into two sections, Cooper explained - direct sow and transplant. Once you determine which method best fits your style of gardening and how quickly you want the plants to reach maturity you’re ready to go!
Local citizens interested in more information can contact their local extension office for copies of the guides or speak to Elizabeth for advice at PHONE #. The guides are also accessible online and can be printed for quick reference throughout the year.
