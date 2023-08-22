Smokey Pet of the Week

Smokey is the sweetest six-month-old domestic short hair. He actually is an amazing kitten and quite shy, though he does very well with other cats and loves cuddling with them. And once you gain his trust, he really will love you! He’s a healthy boy, and loves stretching out and lounging around in the sun. Won’t you please come meet him and his friends at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
