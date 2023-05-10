Smiles abound at Jackson-Feild Behavioral

Twenty students from the Collegiate Schools in Richmond traveled to the campus of Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services (JFBHS) on Saturday, April 1 and transformed the recreation center into a boutique filled with racks of formal dresses and tables overflowing with shoes, jewelry and make-up.
The day was filled with excitement and ear-to-ear smiles as Collegiate students paired up with JFBHS residents to help them find ensembles that make them feel special. When a girl found the perfect dress, laughter rang out and a huge round of applause was heard. Each of our young men were provided with a pair of dress trousers, a white shirt, and a tie of their choosing. Our youth are looking forward to the upcoming spring dance on campus where they can spend an evening dancing to their favorite songs and snacking on special treats provided by our food service staff.
JFBHS residents and staff would like to thank Collegiate Schools and The Fairy Godmother participants for their generosity and kindness. The students work year-round collecting gently-used formal attire and holding fundraisers to purchase supplemental items such as shoes and makeup. Just as important, the students always have a remarkable ability to engage with the youth at JFBHS as they encourage the sometimes-reluctant residents to “Try it on! It’s the perfect color for you!”
The mission of the Fairy Godmother Project is to provide a high school prom experience for youth in circumstances that prevent them from having such an experience. For the past 20 years, Collegiate students have collected and provided formal attire and accessories for JFBHS residents.
It is conservatively estimated that over 700 prom dresses have been given to residents since the inception of this project.
