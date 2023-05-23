Small farm field days offer resources, funding to farmers

By Terry Harris
Throughout the month of May, Virginia State University (VSU) is sponsoring special field days on privately owned small farms in Fauquier, Louisa, Franklin and Surry Counties through their Small Farm Outreach Program, according to a press release from Virginia Farm Bureau Governmental Relations.
Locally, on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., the Field Day event will be held at Glenn Slade’s Surry County Farm, where owners and operators of small farms throughout the state will be able to discover ways to improve soil and animal health and gain information on major funding opportunities.
During each of these events, specialists from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Soil and Water Conservation Districts will highlight programs and resources available only to small farms as they share information about programs that offer farmers free technical assistance and up to $300,000 per year in cost-share to implement best management practices on their farms.
Farmer-led tours and demonstrations will be available to attendees highlighting conservation best management practices such as nutrient management, cover crops, grazing-land management, continuous no-till and split nitrogen applications. Learning about these practices through active participation in the Farm Day event is designed to help participants reduce the cost of inputs and improve farm productivity while also safeguarding Virginia’s stream and river water quality.
Lunch will be served as part of the program. Farmers may register for one or more of the events at https://www.ext.vsu.edu/sfop-events. For more information, contact Derrick Cladd at dcladd@vsu.edu.
