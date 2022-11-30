Small Farm Award-winners include local man

By Terry Harris
More than 200 people gathered November 3-4 at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth for the 2022 Small Farm Outreach Program’s annual conference, “Farming in Challenging Times.”
In addition to observing or participating in farm tours, panel discussions, and networking opportunities they celebrated the SFOP and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service award winners.
Surry County’s own Clifton Slade of Slade Farms was named Volunteer of the Year during the conference. Other winners included SFOP Farmer of the Year Luke Hallman, Program Assistant of the Year Grace Summers, Star Award winner Alston Hilliard, and USDA NRCS 2022 Minority Farmer of the Year Thelonius Cook,
“All of these award-winners are outstanding individuals who set a high bar of achievement and are an excellent example for others to follow… ” said William Crutchfield, SFOP director at Virginia State University.
Describing Slade following his win, Critchfield said, “Clifton Slade is a former Extension vegetable specialist for Southeast Virginia and a seasoned farmer whose volunteer service is commendable.”
“I want to congratulate all the award winners for their outstanding accomplishments and continued service to or involvement with the Small Farm Outreach Program,“ said Dr. Robert N. Corley III, interim dean/1890 Extension Administrator of Virginia State University’s College of Agriculture and vice provost for Academic and Student Affairs. “GREATER HAPPENS HERE at the College of Agriculture through Extension efforts like SFOP.”
Virginia State University College of Agriculture oversees Virginia Cooperative Extension, Academics and Research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.