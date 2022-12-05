Shop Surry! campaign launched

~ Five reasons - besides convenience and saving time and gas - touted ~
By Terry Harris
Surry County Tourism just launched their annual Shop Surry! Campaign to encourage area residents as well as guests to support local, small businesses and spread some holiday cheer all around.
“Small businesses add significantly to any community’s character and success,” said Pat Bernshausen, Surry County Tourism Coordinator, of the campaign.
Five reasons to Shop Local! listed and elaborated on by Bernshausen include:
Local Character and Success: “Shopping locally not only helps create pleasant and unique experiences, but also it provides the benefit of excellent customer service provided by people you already know.”
Product Diversity: Many local small businesses offer unique, “one-of-a-kind” locally crafted products right within the community.
Support for the Local Economy: Profits from local family-owned businesses are recycled back into the local economy, keeping tax dollars at home as well as helping support economic development within the community by creating jobs.
Entrepreneurship: As entrepreneurs fuel America’s economic innovation and prosperity, shopping at local, family-owned shops supports the ideas and dreams of your neighbors and often provides a way for families to move out of low-wage jobs.
Quality of Life: Support of local small businesses helps create a strong sense of community and better economic and social relationships among customers, patrons, and other business owners, thereby potentially boosting support of community events and causes.
“Support for local businesses enriches our neighbors who are the business owners and keeps the flow of money within our community, essentially building up our local economy,” Bernshausen said. “Shopping locally supports the dreams of entrepreneurs and enhances the quality of life for all of us that live in Surry.”
The Shop Surry! promotion runs mid-November through mid-December. Following is a list of participating local business. Bernshausen suggested calling beforehand (757-294-0644) for store hours and days.
Bacon’s Castle Gift Shop: With books, children's toys and games, ornaments, decorative pieces, and teas, they are open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 18.
Bacon’s Castle Supply: Offers gift basket items such as an assortment of peanut products, country hams, and locally made apple cider doughnuts.
Chippokes State Park Store at the Visitors Center: Offering t-shirts – including glow-in-the-dark bug shirts for kids, stuffed animals and a number of stocking stuffer items. Also their "Friends of Chippokes" gift shop will have handmade gifts December 17.
Farmer Joe’s Greenhouse, Florist, and Gift Shop: Shop forwreaths, floral arrangements, decorations, poinsettias, novelty items, and gift cards.
Hampton Roads Winery: Besides wines andseasonal mead, their gift shop offers a number of gift items for wine lovers as well as gift cards.
Johnson Brothers, Inc.: In addition to Christmas trees they offer seasonal yard flags, Simply Southern t-shirts, chocolate covered peanuts, old-fashioned candies, and decorative items.
Just for Kicks Cupcakes and More: Pre-order a cake or pie, pick up character-themed cupcakes or gift cards, or browse through their one-of-a-kind locally handcrafted items.
Madame Butterfly Antiques: This quirky little shop features a variety of unique gift items.
Meats of Virginia: Meats of Virginia carries exotic jerkies as well as a number of other specialty food items only available locally at their location.
Smith’s Fort Gift Shop: The quaint little gift shop – hidden away in the basement of the home at Smith’s Fort – holds unique holiday gift giving ideas through December 18.
Sunflower Farm: Theirfamous hot sauces andseasoning blends fit nicely in stockings or gift baskets.
Surry County Historical Society and Museums: Books,Christmas ornaments, commemorative Afghans, and small gift items with Surry connections are available here.
The Surry Farmers Market: A Specialty Holiday Market is scheduled at the pavilion on Friday, December 16, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Gift cards as well as sites for festive holiday gatherings are available at Anna’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, The Surry Seafood Company Restaurant, and Yu-Chen’s Asian Grill.
