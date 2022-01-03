“Shop Surry! Be Local, Buy Local” Small Business Promotion Winner!

This holiday season, the Surry County Economic Development Department challenged residents of Surry County to support local businesses. From November 27th through December 15th, Surry County residents were encouraged to participate in a “Shop Surry! Be Local, Buy Local Small Business Promotion.”. The promotion was open exclusively to Surry County residents to encourage and entice them to shop within the county in order to enter to win a “local gift basket”.
The businesses who participated in the small business promotion were: Bacon’s Castle Gift Shop, 7-Eleven, Johnson Brothers, Anna’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Cre8tive Works Cafe and Gallery, Farmer Joe’s Greenhouse, Just for Kicks Cupcakes and More, Surry Qwick Stop, Hampton Roads Winery, Meats of Virginia, Smith’s Fort Gift Shop, Chippokes Plantation State Park, Surry Seafood Company, Farmers United, Surry Equipment, and Bacon’s Castle Supply. An array of courteous Surry businesses, including those who took part in the campaign, as well as Surry Side Reality, Surry Hair Studio, and Inside Out Pressure Washing and Cleaning Service generously donated to the gift basket. These businesses donated items such as gift cards and certificates, delicious snacks, tickets, and other various kinds of merchandise. In total, the gift basket’s estimated value was around $890. Congratulations to Surry County resident, Marlenia Pulley, on winning the drawing.
“The Shop Surry Small Business Promotion was incredibly successful and had a fantastic number of participants and entries. Businesses were adversely impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic, and this promotion was a way to spur our residents to shop local this holiday season,” said Yoti Jabri, Economic Development Director.
“It’s always important to encourage support for our local businesses and tourism attractions, but never more so than during the holiday shopping season! We are excited that so many people were reached with our messaging and responded enthusiastically,” said Pat Bernhausen, Tourism Coordinator.
“Thank you to all the businesses continuing to conduct your professions within Surry County. Your dedication to serving the community is incredible and greatly appreciated. Small businesses are dire to the success of our economy in Surry County and bring meaningful jobs, experiences, and growth to the area. Thank you for all that you do,” said David Harrison, Deputy County Administrator.
