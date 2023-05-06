Sheriff Turner receives recognition

By Terry Harris
On April 27, Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner was awarded distinguished recertification designation by Dr. Robyn McDougle, associate Professor of Criminal Justice, L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU during the VSI (Virginia Sheriff’s Institute) Training Conference in Hot Springs, VA.
The VSI Certification Program, developed by the VSI in cooperation with the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), the Performance Management Group at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, and the Virginia Center for Policing Innovation (VCPI), is designed “to promote, recognize and elevate the continued individual professional development of Virginia’s sheriffs and deputies.”
According to the VSI website, the designation involves a lengthy, voluntary process, and is accorded to sheriffs and deputies in the state of Virginia who demonstrate a level of progressive education, training, and advanced professional development in addition to relevant practical experience in law enforcement.
"The men and women who have completed this voluntary certification program should be proud of their lifelong commitment to professional development," said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl S. Leonard, President, Virginia Sheriffs' Institute. "I congratulate each participant for demonstrating their commitment to professionalism, growth and learning within the law enforcement field. By obtaining this certification, sheriffs and deputies show their dedication to being equipped with the latest information and training on current issues and challenges for which law enforcement officials are responsible for addressing.”
Turner, who was part of the VSI’s inaugural Certification class in 2018, has more than 24 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University and a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Albany State University. He serves as a training academy instructor in several disciplines, sits two National Sheriff’s Association committees, and has participated in courses held by the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (FBI-LEEDS) and FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA).
The first Sheriff in the local area to achieve this goal, Turner said afterward that he believes the recertification “not only shows my commitment to continuing my professional development and lifelong learning as sheriff, but also to the advancement of public safety as a whole in Surry County.”
