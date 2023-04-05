Sheffield new Chief of Emergency Services

By Terry Harris
Nick Sheffield is no stranger to Sussex County, and as he prepares to assume his duties as the newly hired Sussex County Chief of Emergency Services on May 1 his demeanor is calm and confident.
“I feel good about it,” the thirty-six-year-old quietly stated when asked about taking on the job, which replaces the former Public Safety Coordinator position and includes overseeing the Volunteer Fire Departments of Waverly, Wakefield, Stony Creek, Sussex Courthouse, Old Hickory and Jarratt as well as the Stony Creek and Waverly Rescue Squads and the contract EMS services.
Sheffield is leaving his position of more than 10 years as Assistant Chief of Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS to take on the new challenge, but he has lived in Sussex since 1995. After graduating from Tidewater Academy in 2005 he graduated from Richard Bland College, and he is currently enrolled with Liberty University with a double major in Fire Administration and Business Administration and a minor in Homeland Security.
Currently he is a member/representative of a number of committees, workgroups, and organizations including Central Virginia Fire and Arson Association, Central Virginia Safety Officers Workgroup, Fire Department Safety Officers Association, Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, International Association of Fire Chiefs, National Fire Protection Association, Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia, and Old Dominion Firefighters Burn Foundation. And while all of these contribute to his knowledge and experience, he says that his main focus in the new position will be on the Sussex Community.
“I see my role being to serve all of our departments to make sure they all have what they need,” he explained. “I plan to work with all the volunteer fire departments and rescue organizations and engage on a day-to-day basis with all of the county departments and make sure they know that I’m here for them - personally and professionally - to help everyone develop to be the best that we can be.”
County Administrator Richard Douglas pronounced himself very pleased that Sheffield has accepted the position, and added, “I am excited to bring on board someone of Nick’s caliber and depth of experience and knowledge of the community. I want to point out that he has been Volunteer Fire Chief for Stony Creek for some time now, and also is currently Captain with Sussex Courthouse Volunteer Fire Department. I am confident that he will work well with our fire and rescue departments. He will be an excellent addition to team Sussex.”
“I’m really excited that he is assuming this position,” said Sheriff Ernest Giles, who will be working closely with Sheffield as the departments coordinate safety efforts in the county. “I’ve known Nick a long time. I first met him when we went through EMT school together years ago, and I know we will work together well. He is very knowledgeable and experienced, and I feel confident that his way of calmly dealing with people and situations will be like a breath of fresh air in Sussex County.”
“I feel that it is important to make sure we’re all on the same team and working on projects together in collaboration with each other, including external stakeholders - Chambers, towns, groups, civic organizations, all the citizens,” Sheffield elaborated when asked about his plans and goals as he moves into the position.”
“For me it’s just a matter of what’s the next thing for Sussex County as far as emergency services are concerned?” he continued. “How do we drive forward? Technological advances? Sharing through the departments? Working together to train more – to continue to improve what we do? At the end of the day we serve the community stakeholders, and it is important to me that we provide the kind of service that they desire and can expect.”
He added that he believes communication is key, saying, “I’m confident we can all communicate effectively. Each has their own structure – chiefs and officers. I will work with them, and my goal is to make sure I’m communicating with all the chiefs of all the organizations. I am confident that we can all work together to make some positive changes in the county.”
