Shania, a two year old Hound, first came to the shelter as a stray with three puppies and she was never claimed. So she just loves attention and would really love finally to have a forever home. She’s done well with other dogs at the shelter and has such good manners she will even sit for cookies. Shania has no special needs, loves running around the yard at the shelter and would be a wonderful addition for any family. Won’t you come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882? We’re available Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. but please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
