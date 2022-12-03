Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays

By Terry Harris
The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
“We have done food and clothing drives in the past,” Hooper explained, “but this is the first time doing a Christmas Stocking drive for the folks at the Waverly and Smithfield nursing homes.”
“There are several wonderful opportunities out there to do special things for children at this time of year,” she continued. “But a lot of times the elderly get forgotten, and the need at nursing homes is great.”
Hooper said that some people already have dropped items for the drive as they delivered food during the Thanksgiving Food Drive that Surry Equipment just completed.
“Lately we’ve been finding out things the residents really want or need from our Secret Santas,” she added, “and it kind of gets to you sometimes how often they only wish they had simple things like a new pair of sox or sweatpants or a blanket or maybe some pajamas or just a little shampoo.”
Admitting that between being a NAPA AutoCare Center, a certified VA inspection station, representing some of the most well-known and respected names in agriculture, lawn care, and industrial attachments and selling everything from chainsaws to clothing to agriculture, lawn and garden, auto, truck, and industrial tires, they stay pretty busy, but for community efforts like this one they find the time.
“There is just a connection between our agricultural community – our entire community, for that matter – and a giving spirit,” she said. “We feel that giving back to the community is important, and given the opportunity, our community is always there for each other. They support us throughout the year, and this is one more way we can support them.”
“I say for ‘Happy Haulidays’ let’s fill that tractor bucket and more!” Hooper added. “I just think if we could all spread a little more kindness to each other the world would be little bit better. I know we’ll never cover everybody, but together can put some smiles on faces often overlooked for Christmas. And the more people get involved, the more we can reach!
Both non-perishable food and items for nursing home residents can be dropped off at Surry Equipment, 156 Colonial Trail Westin Surry from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays until December 15. For questions or more information call 757-294-3861.
Secret Santa possibilities and needs for Local Health Care Centers
Body Wash ~ Mouthwash ~ Deodorant ~ Lotions ~ Small Hand Lotions ~ Nail Files ~ Blankets ~ Socks Skid-Proof Socks ~ Candy ~ Nuts ~ Stuffed Animals ~ Tissues Boxes ~ Word Search puzzles ~ crossword puzzles (some large print) ~ Adult coloring books ~ Pencils/colored pencils ~ markers ~ Radio ~ Clock Radio
Some wishes/needs for women
Perfume ~ Hair Clips and Holders Large Long Sleeve Shirts ~ Large Pajama Set ~ Large Pants ~ Large Shirts ~ Sweat suits, Large T-Shirts
Some requests/needs for men
Cologne
Med Men’s Sweat Suit
Large Pants ~ Shirts ~ Sweatpants ~ Color T-Shirts
XL Sweat Suit ~ Shirts Short and Long Sleeve ~ Color T-Shirts
XXL Sweatpants
Cash donations will go toward filling more individual gift needs and wishes.
