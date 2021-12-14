SCYMAC Christmas Parade back and better than ever

By Terry Harris
On December 18 at 10 a.m. SCYMAC (Sussex County Young Men’s Athletic Club) will sponsor the return of their Annual Christmas Parade in Waverly, and according to SCYMAC President Phillip Perry, if you haven’t already made plans to be a part of the fun that day, it’s not too late.
“We are asking churches, schools, bands, businesses, clubs, owners of Old School cars and motorcycles, Disc Jockeys, etc. to participate and make this another successful event for our community,” said Perry “We just want to make the 2021 parade the best ever for our Waverly community!”
Perry’s comment reflects a common sentiment heard throughout the town as excitement builds toward the 23rd annual parade – which Perry said would have been the 24th had the pandemic not forced cancellation of last year’s event.
“And at the end of the parade we’ll have our Annual Christmas Raffle,” he continued. “We’re selling tickets now for SCYMAC operations like supporting events we may have giving back to youth as well as to taking care of some ongoing expenses like insurance, and prizes will be a 70 inch tv for first, $150 cash for second, and $50 for third.”
“I’m excited about it!” Perry added. “This parade is one of the things that give a little more excitement to the town, and we love doing it! It usually lasts about an hour or an hour and a half, and we hope to have antique cars, car groups, motorcycles – lots of fun things. It usually last about an hour or an hour and a half, and trophies will be awarded for the best performance by a band, best floats, and vehicles.”
Perry said that the route is approximately 1.5 miles, and participants will line up at the old Waverly Particle Board plant on Main Street (Route 40) at 8 a.m. to get ready for the parade to start at 10. “
“It only costs $10 to enter - $20 if you would like to be in the competition for a trophy,” he said.
Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul revealed that some commitments already made for the parade include the Sussex County High School marching band and cheerleaders, as well as floats from the Sussex Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Waverly, and Waverly United Methodist Church – and possibly some surprises.
“Between all the festive floats and vehicles on the streets and the canned-food Christmas Tree we’ll be assembling that morning on the side of Memaw’s Café, the beautiful new Winter Flags up going up and down Main Street, and the gorgeous artwork from the Sussex Middle School students next to the NY Life Building that day,” McPhaul said, “This promises to be a parade to remember!”
For additional information or to confirm your participation in the parade contact Phillip Perry, President, SCYMAC 804-834-3479, Town of Waverly 804-834-2330, or any SCYMAC member.
