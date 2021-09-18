SCPS year opens on positive note

~Superintendent happy with first week, stresses how to keep schools open~
By Terry Harris
Surry County Public Schools opened their doors to students last Tuesday with safety measures firmly in place and conditions as close to normal as possible, according to Superintendent Serbrenia Sims.
In an upbeat interview at the end of the first week, she described the joy of the students and staff at being back together again and then discussed ways everyone can ensure that the schools remain open.
“School opening this year was absolutely an exciting time for our students, teachers and staff members,” Sims began. “For me, the opening of school is always a joyous occasion, because after the administrative staff spends a great deal of time over the summer preparing for bringing the teachers and the students back, we get to see all of our hard work coming to fruition. The first day back, just the chance to walk around the school and see the excited faces of the kids and teachers always reminds us of why we do it – to support the students as well as the community, and this year, especially, it’s just great!”
She went on to describe some specific ways SCPS is striving to make 2021-2022 as nearly like pre-covid school years as possible.
“We really wanted this year to be as close as possible to what our student experienced prior to COVID-19,” Sims said. “So, some familiar things in place include five day, Monday through Friday full school day instruction. We also have athletics and extracurricular activities in place, with fall sports teams currently up and competing against other school divisions. We have a newly-formed chorus club, the band, and we’re recruiting for other clubs like drama. This year, students will have the opportunity again to do after school activities including tutoring for those who may need some help - pretty much everything we offered prior to COVID-19.”
“What mainly looked the same this first week was all the students and staff being happy in the buildings,” she explained. “What looked different compared to pre-pandemic, of course, was all the students and staff wearing masks, social distancing, and sneeze guards on students’ desks in many classrooms. We have daily temperature checks in order to enter the building and a checklist of other COVID-19 related indicators that we go through, plus frequent hand-washing, and sanitizing stations all around the buildings.”
“But even given all these health mitigating strategies in place,” she added, “students still appear to be so happy back in school and around friends and peers. And we are so focused on educating the whole child. This year we will have a full Social Emotional Health Curriculum, as we know how critically important it is for the overall health of students to be around their peers and engaging in activities that extend beyond just day to day academics.”
One difference for 2021 about which Sims expressed excitement is that this year no parents will need to send money in for breakfast or lunch for the entire year, because SCPS is participating in a Community Eligibility Provision Program that allows all students to receive their meals, daily, free of charge.
“That is such a saving grace for our families, regardless of financial situation,” she said. “Hopefully they all will take advantage of these balanced, nutritional meals, as not only are rigorous safety measures followed, but the food is so tasty the kids really like it!”
Another difference this year, she said, is that now all SCPS students will have either Chromebooks, iPads, or laptops for some high school students, depending on classes, which they can take home.
Sims then pointed out what she sees as the key to being able to continue in-person in-school learning.
“I do not want us to have to close schools again because of outbreaks,” she said. “Nobody wants that. So, we will be holding a succession of vaccine clinics throughout the school year.”
“Although it isn’t required,” she continued, “I do want to stress to all parents the importance of vaccinating our children, since it is the best tool that we have to combat Covid 19 – and the one, best way to keep our schools safe - and open.”
“Right now, CDC guidelines allow a vaccinated child who is not showing symptoms of COVID to remain in school,” she explained. “In other words, even if they become exposed, vaccinated students do not have to quarantine at home. But if a student who is not vaccinated is exposed to a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, they will have to be quarantined - at home - for fourteen days.”
Sims paused for emphasis, then continued, “And this applies to every single time that they are exposed. For example, if a student were to be exposed to COVID on Sunday, they would have to be at home for the next fourteen days rather than in school. If they are ok after that time, go back to school, and then they are exposed somewhere again, they will miss another two weeks of school. Let’s say in November or December their family or someone else they come in contact with, has it? They will have at-home quarantine again, for two more weeks.”
“My point is, this could easily be a cycle where unvaccinated kids could be sent home over and over again because of exposures, while their vaccinated friends continue their regular education, together, in school,” she said. “Of course, we are going to support their education in any case, but the BEST form of education for all students is to be at school with peers, not quarantining over and over again at home.”
“We have our next vaccination clinic on September 30, right here on the school campus, to make it as simple and convenient as possible,” she added. “We will be sending home notices, additional information, parental consent forms and issuing instant alerts to remind parents that students 12 and older can participate in this clinic. We really are so happy, and fortunate, to be able to share this opportunity for our SCPS family to do our best – together – to make sure that what is beginning as a very good school year can remain so, with happy faces and doors open to all.”
LATEST UPDATE ON COVID and SCHOOLS on CDC website: “Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority.”
“Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html
