SCPS students practice life skills

To enhance their learning experience, Surry County Public Schools look for opportunities for their students in the Exceptional Education program at Surry County High School to gain some hands-on life experience.
On November 18, students in the program had an opportunity to make a Community Based Instructional (CBI) outing when they visited the Great Value Grocery Store in Wakefield to experience what it would be like to prepare for a Thanksgiving meal.
When they arrived at the grocery store, the students were able to implement consumer math and meal planning skills that they had learned in their classes as they found and priced ingredients that might be needed for meal preparation. At the end of the adventure, Mr. and Mrs. Garrett, the owners of Great Value Grocery Store, donated a turkey breast to each student to add to the students’ shopping experience and to give back to the community.
