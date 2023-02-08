SCPS set to “grow” new teachers

By Terry Harris
With headlines across the country decrying the unprecedented teacher shortage in America, Surry County Public Schools Superintendent Serbrenia Sims said she knew that she had to come up with a creative way to combat the crisis at home. So find it she did, and now, through a collaborative effort with VCU, a fledgling program is set to begin in Surry County this summer whereby they will begin to “grow their own” teachers.
“One of the drawbacks after Covid 19 has been teacher recruitment,” Sims began, “because it caused many teachers nationwide to question whether to stay in teaching or retire – thus the shortage of teachers. So about a year ago I was talking with my longtime friend, Dr. Lora Bailey, VCU director for accreditation, grants, and principal education, about the teacher shortage and how difficult it is to recruit in Surry, having to compete with the larger systems with their bigger budgets and incentives we just can’t offer.”
“We started brainstorming on how to collaboratively grow our own teachers,” Sims continued. “We talked about looking at people with undergrad degrees who already work for us in the schools but with different degrees. Then we discussed finding out how many would be interested in becoming a teacher with us and writing grants to pay for their education, and she came up with ways to do it all!”
Thus began the professional partnership between Surry County Public Schools and VCU with Dr. Sims, Dr. Bailey, and Dr. Kim McKnight, Executive director of VCU’s teacher residency program collaborating to devise a program especially for small, rural school divisions struggling to hire qualified teachers during the teacher shortage for "hard-to-staff" classrooms that enroll historically marginalized populations.
Bailey said that VCU welcomed SCPS participation “because of Dr. Sims' passionate leadership for serving historically marginalized students and community partners.”
An immediate concern was identifying at least two SCPS employees for the pilot year, with the goal of expanding to four more the next year, and eventually opening up the program county-wide.
“We have just started talking with potential candidates,” said Sims, “and when we called a meeting for anyone interested, about twelve people showed up! It was so good to see them interested right away.”
As a part of the RTR (Richmond Teacher Residency) partnership with SCPS, they received $50,000 to solicit and educate two provisionally licensed teachers during the first year of the collaborative agreement. RTR will provide mentor training to master teachers willing to support the trainees as they complete clinical experiences as new teachers and in February Dr. McKnight will conduct an initial school division wide training and induction to kick-off the grant-funded Surry County Residency program.
Dr. Bailey, Associate Dean of the School of Education Luciana de Oliviera, and Dr. Sims will use funds from the VCU Foundation Big Ideas grant to provide a portion of the required RTR match, which is approximately $16,500 for the project. Dr. McKnight is collaborating with SCPS to ensure that the remaining portion of the school divisions' match is met without overly burdening the district.
As the partnership advances into its second year, RTR will double its financial support from $50,000 to $100,000, which will lead to the preparation of four additional teachers, increasing the number of newly trained and licensed teachers through RTR to six over the course of the next two years.
“So basically between now and March 31 we will be coming up with four participants for this year,” Sims explained. “There will be two teacher candidates, who already will have college degrees and have been working in the system as substitutes, aides, or in some other capacity will start their course of study in June, and two exemplary veteran teachers who will work with them as mentors at they begin the 2023-24 school year with their own class in our schools – like a student teacher situation.”
Sims said that key issues for her were that the persons selected for the training will have online classes so that they do not have to drive to VCU, and that she is committed to the two candidates drawing a salary/stipend during their training year.
“I’m so excited about this approach to fixing the teacher shortage problem – offering a wonderful opportunity not just for the upcoming teachers but also for Surry County Public Schools,” Sims said. “Talk about symbiotic relationships! SCPS will have professionally trained teachers to stay with us for a time and county employees will have an opportunity to begin a new career as a professional teacher. From June to June we will have grown two new teachers, and their only requirement is that once they go through this training they must commit to SCPS schools for at least three years.”
“I’m sure there will be challenges,” she added, “but I’m looking forward to it. We’re starting small and we’re going to build it! There’s so much joy I see in the employees in Surry County when they get to be around our kids. Being able to give them the opportunity to move to a teaching position in one year is just something very special. Honestly, it’s a win-win for all of us.”
