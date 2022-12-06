SCPS Partnership provides teachers and diversity

By Terry Harris
Thanks to a creative partnership, the Sussex County Public School division has found a way to circumvent the national teacher shortage while embracing the push for diversity from the VA Department of Education.
“We had been dealing with the same challenges existing all across the country with finding new teachers,” explained Adriene Stephenson, Director of Human Resources for SCPS. “Thanks to the partnership we began with EPI (Educational Partners International) during the 2021-2022 school year, we now have eight highly qualified international teachers from the Philippines, Colombia, and Jamaica.”
In addition to their “helping to fill a need that we have been hard-pressed to meet,” she said that another bonus is that thanks to partnerships with EPI and other organizations, “Our students are enjoying it and I love it!”
“We have great teachers throughout the world, and having so many cultures converging in SCPS gives us a great way to celebrate diversity,” Stephenson continued. “Our students are able to enjoy a greatly enhanced learning experience, as sometimes the teachers bring in food native to their country of origin, for example, and use that to talk about customs there. So the students’ education is enriched as they are not only learning the language, but also experiencing a melting pot of educational opportunities.
