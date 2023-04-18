SCPS nutritional expert talks food changes

By Terry Harris
According to Erica Tolliver-White, Dietary Management Professional for the Sussex County Public School Food Service Department, the term “lunch ladies” may still occasionally be heard to describe folks who serve students midday meals, but the starchy overly-processed cafeteria food once standard fare is rapidly becoming a thing of the past.
“My nutritional focus is to provide less processed food, and incorporate more fresh fruits and vegetables that the students enjoy,” said the veteran of over 25 years in Healthcare and School Nutrition.
“All Foodservice Managers have the same focus - to provide Nutritional Meals to all school age children,” she added. “Our goal is to focus on what the students like, while ensuring the Nutritional guidelines are met.”
She explained that she prepares the menus based on feedback from her staff, as they are the front line and communicate with students and staff to determine what food items are popular and which ones are not so popular.
Asked about her own favorite foods to prepare at school, she explained that she does not generally do the actual cooking on a day-to-day basis, but “I have come over to assist when staffing is short, and prepared various vegetables and side dishes and sweet potato pies.”
“However I do enjoy creating the menus based on the meals the students really enjoy,” she continued. “I have prepared food for various catering events and meetings. I don’t have any special meals I like to prepare, I just enjoy any time I can get in the kitchen to cook anything.”
Asked how she sees Sussex County Food Service going forward, she said that her first hope had been to have a dream team “that supports each other and strives for the same goal to provide excellent customer service, and good nutrition to our customers, which are the students first and foremost, family and faculty” - which she now has.
“What an excellent job my staff has been doing!” she said. “All my managers are new to their role and I have several new staff members. Everyone has fit right into their roles. I’m truly blessed to have all of them. The teamwork is phenomenal!”
“Secondly, I want everyone to be excited about the meals that my team works so diligently to prepare,” she continued.
“I would also like to incorporate different food choices throughout the upcoming school years,” she said, adding, “Lastly, I would like to modernize the cafeterias to make the seating areas more inviting and to have a “WOW” factor when you enter the Cafeteria.”
