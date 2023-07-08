SCPS is looking for a few good educators

By Terry Harris
Adriene Stephenson is quick to say that Sussex County Public Schools are ahead of the curve when it comes to the current nationwide shortage of teachers. The SCPS Director of Human Resources has also confirmed that she has a few gaps in staff for the upcoming school year, and she is looking for just the right people to fill those.
“Now that school is out, we have all these teachers who have scheduled retirements looking forward to their days of leisure,” she explained. “And we also have those who have decided that maybe they wish to seek employment elsewhere in order to be nearer home or in same school system as their children.”
As a result, she said, they need an English teacher and some elementary teachers. When pressed, she said that they also need bus drivers, a library media specialist, and a school psychologist.
“And we have a plan for this,” she asserted. “One of the things SCPS offers is that we call ourselves a tiger family. We have a family atmosphere, all supporting one another in educating the whole child. You’re not really able to teach just academics until you can reach the child, whether they’re hungry or have issues at home or whatever the situation, we have to be able to address the whole child. That’s why we not only have attendance officers right now, but also trauma-informed coaches as well – to meet the needs of children in the community fully.”
“So,” she continued, “we are looking for individuals who want to join the team in order to work together and support our children - to do what needs to be done to address their needs. Quite a lot of teachers did not originally go to college to teach. Our determination is if you are willing – want to teach – show us a bachelor’s degree and we can move you into education. We want people who really want to be educators.”
When asked how her plan for moving people who really want to teach into their school system, she explained that she will look into the individual’s major, look at requirements for areas that they could teach based on their major, and then determine what additional training they would need to meet the requirements to acquire licensure.”
“Our division is partnering with different groups to try to assist willing individuals,” she said, “and we joined “I Teach” – a program which VDOE just passed that they can partner with in order to acquire licensure. They help with it, and it’s not as expensive when we go this route.”
Stephenson said that they will have job fairs coming up soon and reiterated that while some divisions need hundreds of teachers, “We’re in good shape. We’re just looking for a few good ones.”
“The important thing is that we just need willing workers,” she said. “This job requires a willing soul - someone who wants to be here and work with children. We expect everyone to do their best. We overwhelmingly hear when someone is leaving that they are so sad to go because they finally found a place where it feels like a family working together. We want to make sure that anyone who joins our team ends up feeling the same way.”
For more information on joining the Sussex County Public Schools Teams, see job openings listed on their website, call HR direct at 434-246-1049, or leave a message with the receptionist at 434-246-1099.
