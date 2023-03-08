SCPS Instructional Audit Shines

By Terry Harris
On February 23, the Surry County Public Schools leadership team consisting of top administrators hosted an instructional audit of the elementary, middle and high schools.
Instructional leaders from the Virginia Department of Education as well as Stafford, Greensville, and Mathews Counties joined SCPS’s employees to specifically look at student engagement.
According to Dr. Serbrenia Sims, superintendent, audits are conducted periodically throughout the school year.
“We have been conducting audits since 2009 here in Surry County,” Sims said, “and this audit represents the first time that external participants have provided us with unbiased feedback on areas that were identified as “glows” (great practices that need to be continued) and “grows” (practices that need to be discontinued or replaced with a better strategy to increase student engagement/achievement). I was pleased to know that our glows were more numerous than our grows.”
SCPS’s audit was conducted with the aid of Jorge Valenzuela, Educational Leadership Coach with “Lifelong Learning Defined.” Valenzuela has been working with the school division to promote innovation and collaboration – two goals that have served as cornerstones of Dr. Sims’ superintendency.
Sims revealed that Valenzuela said that he has made some valuable observations during his tenure as a professional developer and thought partner with SCPS.
“He recognized that we are not only demonstrating our commitment to excellence, but also fostering a culture of learning and growth,” she explained. “Through structured high-yielding strategies, we aim to ensure that SCPS students receive the best education possible and that the teachers and instructional staff are supported in their professional development.”
“The day could not have been more perfect for an audit!” Sims added. “The temperature was 83 degrees and sunny, which allowed for the audit teams to walk from building to building and enjoy the overall experience.”
“As always our teachers and students were welcoming, engaging and delightful,” she enthused. “I look forward to working with Mr. Valenzuela on professional development activities that are aligned with our areas of need. I also look forward to visiting other school divisions as we collaborate to develop and implement strong instructional practices that engage all students.”
