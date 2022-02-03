SCPS examines pandemic-related issues

Last Thursday was a long one for Surry County Public Schools as following the full day at school, county-wide meetings were held back to back that evening.
First, a Town Hall meeting to allow all interested parents and school personnel to discuss mask-wearing in SCPS began promptly at 6 p.m. with School Board Chairperson Dr. Marion H. Wilkins welcoming those present at the school as well as persons attending virtually via Facebook live.
Dr. Wilkins explained the purpose of the meeting, emphasized that this was to be a time not for discussion, but to allow all concerns to be heard, reminded attendees that there would be children watching, and then introduced SCPS Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims.
Dr. Sims also welcomed everyone, spoke briefly on opinions vs facts, and expressed her opinion that she as well as probably everyone else was very tired of quarantining and everything else related to Covid. She then went on to say that unfortunately, as School Superintendent she did not have the luxury of relying on opinions when making decisions relating to safety in the schools, but must rely on facts and displayed a Covid-Related Facts list which remained in view during the rest of the meeting.
When she then opened the floor to anyone who wished to express an opinion there followed an hour of widely varied opinions, most of them on topic, to which Dr. Sims and the School Board Members listened attentively.
When the time scheduled for the Town Hall meeting ended, that meeting was adjourned and after a brief recess the regular January School Board meeting – rescheduled from January 11 - began at the same location. Most of the in-person attendees remained for both.
That meeting began with the regular January board reorganization, which resulted in 2021 officers being unanimously reelected for 2022 with Dr. Marion Wilkins remaining as chair and Elsie Dennis retaining her position as Vice Chair.
During the board meeting, two notable decisions were made. The first was to extend the SCPS emergency leave regulation to add 10 additional Covid-19 leave days through June of 2022.
The second was to approve another version of the SCPS Health Mitigation Plan. It now includes language that dispenses with temperature checks for temperature checks for students, staff, and visitors entering the building and will not require the removal of masks but will align with the latest CDC guidance for isolation/quarantining. This will reduce the required period for quarantine to only five days at home plus five days of well-fitted mask-wearing in public.
When asked afterward about the meetings, Sims said, “A lot of the negative energy at the earlier meeting was simply a result of the virus. We are all absolutely worn out with it.”
“As for the decisions made tonight at the School Board meeting,” she said, “the board has been generous in supporting our teachers and staff during the pandemic, and basically what they did tonight means that should our educators become infected and have to quarantine at home they will not be penalized by having to use vacation, personal, or sick days due to Covid-19. I am sure that tonight’s actions will mean a great deal to everyone involved.”
“Concerning the adjustments to the Health Mitigation Plan,” she continued, “those will help a great deal to alleviate some of the issues which had been brought on by the previous, lengthier Close Contact Quarantine period requiring sitting at home 10-14 days with no symptoms at all. The new language will allow us to bring employees and students back to campus more quickly. They will still be monitored for symptoms, but it only makes sense at this point to bring them back as quickly as possible.”
Sims also said afterward that she was putting together a committee as requested by the board on how to safely transition to a time when parents can have a choice on whether and when students will wear masks and that it is her intention to bring back a proposal for the February 8 School Board Meeting.
