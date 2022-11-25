SCMS honors students

By Terry Harris
Thanks to an idea from their Trauma Informed Coach Cornell Turner, Sussex Central Middle School has introduced a new program for the 2022-2023 School year.
As a morale booster following largely pandemic-caused situations over the last three years, each week two students are now recognized for good citizenship with special belts which they wear throughout their week.
Touted as another way to recognize and encourage students, the first students selected, Bradley Walton from grade 7 and grade eight student Kylie Payne wore the belts during week #1 – October 24-28. Most recently, during week four, the honor went to Quentin Lensey, grade eight, and grade seven student Naomi Moorman.
