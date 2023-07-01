SCHS graduation highlights joy and hope

By Terry Harris
Graduation day at Surry County High School dawned bright and beautiful, which was just as it should be according to SCPS Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims.
“It just started off as a sunny, joyous day, and you could feel the anticipation of what was about to happen!” said Dr. Sims, as she described the roller coaster of emotions that graduation day evokes.
“The excitement of the students was obvious as they waited in the back, doing each other’s hair and makeup,” she continued. “I always go in just before the ceremony and take photos showing that readiness to take on the next challenge in their lives. It’s just such a great thing to see that they’re excited – putting on extra eyeliner and making sure ties are tied properly.“
“You can also see vulnerabilities – fear on their faces as they’re realizing that this is such a significant transition,” she added. “But once they march down the aisle with people cheering for them, they know it’s their time. You can almost see that weight being lifted off their shoulders as they take their seats to sit and wait for their turn to walk across that stage. I love that time.”
The ceremony contained all the traditional introductions and announcements. Valedictorian Asia Monae Wilson and Salutatorian Lucille Jane Bailey gave beautiful addresses to enthusiastic applause. The keynote speaker, former SCHS valedictorian Whitney E. Johnson, shared moving words of encouragement with the graduates.
“You can be excited or scared by the future – or both,” said Johnson. “Feel the fear and do it anyway.”
“Everything you’ve ever wanted is sitting on the other side of fear,” she continued. “Everything you need is already within you. I charge you to dream no small dreams. Make your dreams so big that they make fear your best friend.”
Finally, the big moment came. The seniors marched onstage one by one to receive their diplomas to great jubilation, and shortly thereafter everything was hugs and smiles as the graduates joined the crowd bearing flowers and balloons and wearing special shirts and hats and great, big smiles.
Asked afterward there was anything she wanted to share about this graduation or graduations in general, Dr. Sims paused a moment, then said, “I’ve never seen it from where the parents are sitting, so I don’t really know how much they can see except for their backs. But when I’m sitting on the stage I can see the faces of the students, and so many of the kids are in tears. That’s one of the things that really tugs at my heart. And when they’re crying, I have to blink my eyes and everything else to keep from crying, too.”
“And as I think back,” she continued, “I think the real story about graduation is that each student has their own journey to reach this milestone in their lives – often one of which no one else is aware. Like the quiet young man who appeared so nervous beforehand that I checked to make sure he was all right. He explained that he was just really nervous, and, as we talked, he quietly revealed how he hopes to be able to make a difference for others, and how happy he felt because he was about to be the very first person ever in his family to earn a high school diploma.”
“Some stories are more public,” she continued, “like the one about some serious health challenges one student faced in being able to graduate after this past year,” she continued. “We allow them to decorate the tops of their mortarboards for a little fun - to let them be kids just a little bit - and on top of hers she had written, ‘The best view comes after the hardest climb.’ Well, this young woman had fought hard to complete her senior year. And her health issues had left her weak enough that she had to be walked across the stage by other students – one on each side – to claim her diploma. But she did it. And she was so proud – and happy – when everybody in that room burst into applause for her, in honor of her efforts.”
Smiling broadly, Dr. Sims said, “I’m just so proud of every one of our students, and it’s stories like these that make me so thankful that Surry County has such a good, family-oriented school division. I love knowing that wherever they may go and whatever they may do in the future, our graduates know that this is just a great place to be from.”
