SCHS brings back indoor track

By Terry Harris
For the first time in 10 years, Sussex Central High School’s indoor track team participated in an indoor track meet at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.
Four students qualified for the State meet the following week at Liberty University: Jada Gatling in the girls long jump, Deon Ansley in the boys long jump, Rachun Silver in 55 Meter hurdles, and Anthony Cropper in the 55 meters.
“It was a successful, two-day event, with four SCHS students qualifying to go on to the state meet,” reported Adriene Stephenson, Director of Human Resources for Sussex County Public Schools. “The students thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”
