By Terry Harris
When asked what a School Social Worker does, Victoria Fisher, who fills that role for Sussex County Public Schools, responded enthusiastically.
“A School Social Worker is the puzzle piece that connects a student’s school, home, & their community,” she explained.
“A typical day for me is fast-paced, and I absolutely love it!” she said.
After four years in the position, Fisher said that most of her days actually are spent outside of her office, often participating in Student Attendance Team Meetings, Discipline Meetings, and IEP meetings at one or more of the county’s three public schools.
“On the rare occasion that I am in my office for an entire day,” she said, “I’ll spend the day processing referrals and making phone calls to parents to address various concerns.”
Fisher explained that she began her Social Work career with the Department of Children’s services (DCS) as a Juvenile Justice Family Service Worker where she routinely participated in Child & Family Team Meetings.
“I couldn’t help but notice the lack of school representation at the meetings in spite of the children’s academic challenges,” she revealed. “School was always a safe and fun space for me, which made it tough to witness children’s academic struggles without a dedicated advocate. I decided to become a School Social Worker to be a voice for students and their families by ensuring they receive the attention they deserve during difficult times.”
As for how she sees her job going forward, Fisher said, “I hope to continue to work alongside the administrators and staff of Sussex County to support our students academically, socially, and mentally and to ultimately improve their success as students.”
