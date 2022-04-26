School mask policy changed by board

By Terry Harris
At last Tuesday’s Surry County School Board Meeting a decision was made to make masks optional on buses and for staff, parents and visitors to school buildings with one exception. According to the Surry County Public Schools Health Mitigation Plan, if an individual tests positive for COVID-19 and must quarantine at home for five days, they are required to wear a mask for an additional five days upon returning to the schools or buildings.
