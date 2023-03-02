School Board “Rising to the Challenge”

By Terry Harris
Surry County Public Schools are joining school divisions throughout the state during the month of February to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month. In all, nearly 850 elected and appointed school board members throughout Virginia are being recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.
The theme of this year’s celebration, “Rising to the Challenge,” reflects the leadership of the local school board members as they serve their local divisions and advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders on behalf of all students.
“The foundation of student success is yearlong leadership, advocacy, and support from our School Board,” said Dr. Serbrenia J. Sims, Superintendent. “We’re proud of our division, and School Board Appreciation Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected trustees.”
In Surry County, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community, Sims explained.
“School board members statewide make decisions that affect 1.5 million Virginia children and more than $3 billion,” noted Dr. Sims, “They preserve the core of our democracy - public education.”
Surry County School Board members were recognized at the February school board meeting with dinner and tokens of appreciation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.