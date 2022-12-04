Santa heading South to visit kids and collect gifts for seniors

By Terry Harris
Santa has scheduled his 2022 trip to just for Kicks Cupcakes and More, and according to proprietor Janette Epps Johnson, this year his visit will serve a dual purpose.
“We always love to see the smiles his visit puts on everyone’s faces,” explained Johnson, “and this year when folks come bring their kids out on December 10 to see Santa, we’re inviting them also to help put a smile on some seniors by bringing items and donations to help make special stockings for nursing homes.”
Johnson said that people already have begun bringing in items such as tissues, pens, coloring books, crayons, lotions (no-scent or lightly scented), gloves, hats, notebooks, window solar-sitters, chap sticks and socks for the stockings.
Items and donations can be dropped off at the shop any time during their open hours, but Santa will only be on hand December 10,11-4.
Visits with Santa are free, and Johnson said that parents – and grandparents – are welcome to take as many photos as they like.
Asked why she sets up special holiday surprises every year like the 2022 Santa visit, Johnson said, “I love it! It’s good for the community, good for my customers – a lot of them have kids and grandkids – and, of course, it’s good for the kids. I have grandkids I hope will be there, and I have one new one - it’s his first Christmas - and I’m sure he’ll be there!”
The Just for Kicks visit with Santa will take place at 11911 Rolfe Highway in Surry and a collection box will be on hand for anyone who wants to help with stockings for seniors. For further information call 804-895-2067.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.