On July 6th, 2023, the Surry County Ruritan Club honored students by handing out $5,000 in scholarships. There were five recipients, Jonathan Cashman, Imogene Plitt, Jenna Richards, Olivia Richards, and Ashlynne Wynne. Each student was given a $1,000 scholarship to use for their upcoming school year.
Jonathan Cashman is an upcoming Junior at Pensacola Christian College where he is studying Pre-Physical Therapy. He plans to start a Doctorate of Physical Therapy program in Virginia when he finishes his undergrad degree.
Imogene Plitt is an upcoming Sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh where she is studying Chemistry and Biology. She plans to finish with a degree in Pharmacology. When not studying or running gel electrophoresis tests with her research group, she plays drums for the University’s Big Band Jazz Band.
Jenna Richards is a recent graduate with a Bachelors of Business Administration and has been accepted into James Madison University’s Master of Science in Accounting program. She also plans to sit for the first of four parts of the CPA exam by the end of 2023 to fulfill her dream of becoming a CPA.
Olivia Richards is a recent graduate of Tidewater Academy and plans to attend William and Mary where she will study to become an English teach with a major in English and a minor in education. Olivia boasts a 3.79 graduating GPA and plenty of extracurricular activities.
Ashlyn Wynne is a psychology major at North Carolina State University. She plans to work as a physical therapist so she can serve others with physical, mental, and emotional therapy. This path started in high school after she suffered a torn meniscus and ACL, followed by a failed ACL graft that led to more surgeries for the then 16 year-old. Because of good doctors and loving family, Ashlyn persevered and wants to share compassion gained from her experience with others in similar situations.
