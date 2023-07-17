Ruritan Summer Softball returns

Submitted
Summer softball is back in Waverly! After a several year break, the Waverly Ruritan Club is once again sponsoring a co-ed adult summer softball league.
The season opened Wednesday, June 28 with Betty Harrell, widow of former long time club member Wayne Harrell - after whom the Ruritan ballfield is named - throwing out the first pitch.
Six teams are participating this year. Games are held every Wednesday night, starting at 6 p.m., with three games being played every Wednesday. The season continues until Wednesday, August 23.
During the games, the concession stand is open for the purchase of great hot dogs and hamburgers while enjoying a great evening of fun, food, and fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.